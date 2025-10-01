Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Millinocket WBSP-FM 90.1 will be off the air daily this week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for tower work. Signal will be restored in the evening. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Radio!

Anthem and Northern Light Health fail to meet initial deadline for contract

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:54 AM EDT
Northern Light Health's headquarters are located in Brewer.
Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN
Northern Light Health's headquarters are located in Brewer.

As of Wednesday, October 1, non-hospital providers at Northern Light Health are out-of-network with Anthem. The two parties have failed to meet an initial deadline to negotiate a new contract.

On Tuesday, Anthem issued a statement saying it asked Northern Light to extend the current contract while negotiations continue "to avoid care disruption for members."

Northern Light spokesperson Suzanne Spruce responded that the organization is committed to reach a resolution, but "Anthem has not given us any reason to believe that an extension of the contract at this time would be in the interest of our patients or Northern Light Health."

The two organizations have been deadlocked since June.

Anthem says Northern Light is seeking unreasonable rate hikes and the elimination of quality requirements. Northern Light says Anthem's rates haven't kept up with increasing costs, and that onerous paperwork is disrupting patient care.

If the parties can't reach an agreement, hospital-based services and Medicare Advantage at Northern Light will also be out of network with Anthem at the end of the year.

The legislature's Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services committee will be briefed on contract negotiations Wednesday.
Tags
Health AnthemNorthern Light Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight