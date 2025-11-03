Anthem and Northern Light send conflicting messages as contract talks continue

Northern Light Health and Anthem are giving conflicting messages about whether providers are in-network or out as they try to agree on a contract.

The current contract expired on November 1. Even so, Northern Light officials said that Anthem patients could continue to see their providers as in-network.

But Monday, an Anthem spokesperson said that Northern Light's non-hospital providers are out of network unless the health care system agrees to extend the current contract while negotiations continue.

Anthem says there may be some exceptions for specific situations, such as continuity of care.

All Northern Light Health providers will be out of network at the end of December unless the two organizations reach an agreement.