Another medical provider in Maine is terminating its contract with Anthem

Another medical provider in Maine has announced that it's terminating its contract with Anthem. Fore River Urology, an independent medical practice in Portland, says it will no longer be an in-network provider as of August 1 for patients with commercial Anthem plans and as of September 1 for patients with Anthem Medicare Advantage coverage.

In a letter sent to 10,000 patients who have been covered by Anthem during the past three years, Fore River Urology says it's been trying to negotiate a contract renewal with the insurance company for months. But the practice says Anthem is unwilling to reimburse at rate that will cover the cost of providing services.

A spokesperson for Fore River Urology says current reimbursement rates with Anthem haven't changed since 2017, but medical inflation has grown nearly 15%.

The announcement from the independent medical group comes nearly one month after MaineHealth announced that Maine Medical Center in Portland will no longer be an in-network provider for commercial Anthem plans next year due to payment disputes.

Several independent providers have also complained that the insurance company routinely denies claims and delays payments for months.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine spokesperson Stephanie DuBois says Fore River Urology is demanding a nearly 50% increase in reimbursement rates. She says Anthem has offered substantial but reasonable increases over the next several years, which have been rejected.

