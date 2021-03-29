-
Health insurance rates for Mainers who buy individual coverage will be down an average of just over 13% in the coming year.That is according to new…
New Study Finds Maine Patients With Private Insurance Pay Nearly 3x What Medicare Patients Would PayA new study on hospital prices from the RAND corporation finds that patients with private insurance in Maine pay nearly three times what Medicare would…
Thursday lawmakers on the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Committee considered two bills that would limit the use of short term health insurance.…
Drug prices are a problem in the United States for patients and insurance companies. To control costs, insurers sometimes use a tool called step therapy.…
A program that’s expected to lower premiums on Maine’s individual health insurance market is set to take effect next January. That’s also when one of the…
The federal government has approved Maine's request to reinstate a program that has previously lowered individual insurance premiums.Under the program,…
When enrollment opens next week, shoppers in the Affordable Care Act’s online insurance marketplace will see, on average, double digit increases in…
According to U.S. Census Bureau data released last week, Maine is the only state in the nation where the number of uninsured children has increased…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine residents are scrambling to sign up for plans on the health care exchange ahead of the first important deadline. Assisters in…
According to federal estimates released this week, Mainers who shop on the online insurance marketplace will, on average, see lower premiums this year…