Advocacy Group Urges Mainers To Check Out Insurance Options Before Special Enrollment Ends

The advocacy group Consumers for Affordable Health Care is urging uninsured Mainers to take advantage of a special enrollment period for health insurance available on the federal Marketplace before it ends this Sunday.

"There is no longer an income cut off to qualify for financial assistance. And, even for people who qualified before, there's additional assistance available, which means you can get an even better deal on your coverage," she says.

Ende says about 16,000 Mainers are estimated to be newly eligible for subsidies for Marketplace health insurance. She's urging Mainers to check out their options at healthcare.gov or contact a local navigator.

"Exactly how much you qualify for does depend on your income. However, it is significantly lower than what folks would be eligible for previously to the American Rescue Plan. And many, many people are able to get a plan for under $10 a month," Ende says.

People can check out options at healthcare.gov. About 67,000 Mainers have insurance through the Marketplace — including more than 7,000 who signed up during the special enrollment period that began in February.

