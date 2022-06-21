Scarborough medical practice and Anthem Insurance reach contract agreement

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine and Scarborough-based Coastal Women's Healthcare announced Tuesday that they've reached an agreement on a contract.

Coastal Women's announced last month that it planned to terminate its contract with Anthem in August because the insurance company wasn't reimbursing the practice at the same rates it offers similar providers.

In a joint statement, Dr. Barbara Slager, president of Coastal Women’s Healthcare, and Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine,

said they're pleased to continue their partnership and "ensure Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members have uninterrupted access to Coastal Women’s Healthcare providers."

Two other providers announced this spring that they're terminating their contracts with Anthem in the coming months due to payment disputes: Fore River Urology in South Portland and Maine Medical Center in Portland.

