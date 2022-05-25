Scarborough medical practice announces it's terminating its contract with Anthem

Another medical practice in Maine is dropping out of Anthem's network of providers.

Coastal Women's Healthcare in Scarborough sent a letter to eight-thousand patients Wednesday announcing that as of August 23, they're ending their contract with Anthem and will not accept new patients covered by the insurance company. Coastal Women's Healthcare president Dr. Barbara Slager said the practice has been struggling under low reimbursement rates in their current contract with Anthem.

"We are only asking to be paid the same as they are paying the other local competing practices that are offering the same products and services that we do," Slager said.

Anthem spokesperson Stephanie DuBois said Coastal Women's is asking for a 70% increase in rates. She said the insurance company is urging the practice to renegotiate in good faith.

If the two sides fail to agree to a contract, current pregnant patients with Anthem insurance would maintain coverage through delivery and postpartum care under a state law that requires continuity of care.

Two other southern Maine health care providers, Fore River Urology and Maine Medical Center, announced this spring that they plan to terminate their contracts with Anthem because of payment disputes.

