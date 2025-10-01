Northern Light Health and Anthem agree to extend contract for one month

Northern Light Health and Anthem have agreed to extend their current contract for another 30 days.

In a joint press release, the two organizations say this will give them time to continue working toward a long-term agreement that prioritizes affordability, patient access, and quality care.

The announcement means that all Northern Light providers will remain in-network with Anthem for at least another month.

Governor Janet Mills issued a statement saying that she met with both parties Wednesday to push for the extension. Mills says a potential contract termination would be devastating for patients, and she's urging the organizations to resolve their months-long stalemate.