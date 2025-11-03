Mainers urged to check out ACA marketplace options despite uncertainty about enhanced tax credits

Consumer advocates are urging Mainers to explore Affordable Care Act health plans even though some may be facing higher costs.

That's because enhanced premium tax credits, which are at the center of the government shutdown, are set to expire at the end of the year.

"We are hearing from people who are confused and concerned about the cost of health coverage going into 2026," says Ann Woloson, executive director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care, or CAHC.

"Our assisters can kind of help them navigate those plans to help them figure out what might be the most important things to be thinking about when you're selecting a plan," she says.

Woloson says it's important for people who currently have insurance through CoverME.gov to select a plan for next year by Dec. 15 to avoid auto-enrollment, which may not be the most affordable option.

Patty Lovell, a health care navigator with Western Maine Community Action, says consumers can also change plans if needed.

"But if you wait until the last minute, our resources are limited on the in-person and remote assistance you'll have available to you," Lovell says.

Lovell and Woloson caution consumers who are considering alternative insurance plans, such as catastrophic coverage.

These nonmarketplace plans are often unregulated and have extremely high deductibles, says Woloson, and also lack consumer protections such as coverage for preexisting conditions.

Free enrollment assisters for the ACA marketplace can be found on the CoverMe.gov website. Consumers can also call CAHC's Helpline at 1-800-965-7476 or the statewide navigator line at 1-855-806-7333.