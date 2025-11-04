Northern Light Health to hold Anthem patients' bills while contract talks continue

Northern Light Health says it's holding all bills for Anthem patients who received care after Oct. 31.

That's the day the two organizations' contract expired, and they're still working to try to reach a new deal.

Northern Light says it's holding bills for Anthem patients to avoid out of network charges. Health system officials say if they're able to agree on a new contract, they'll ensure it's retroactive so that care will be billed at in-network rates.