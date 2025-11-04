Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Northern Light Health to hold Anthem patients' bills while contract talks continue

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST
Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is seen on Aug. 26, 2021.
Linda Coan O'Kresik
/
via BDN
Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is seen on Aug. 26, 2021. 

Northern Light Health says it's holding all bills for Anthem patients who received care after Oct. 31.

That's the day the two organizations' contract expired, and they're still working to try to reach a new deal.

Northern Light says it's holding bills for Anthem patients to avoid out of network charges. Health system officials say if they're able to agree on a new contract, they'll ensure it's retroactive so that care will be billed at in-network rates.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight