Spurwink to open Crisis Receiving Center in Lewiston next spring

Spurwink has been awarded a state grant to open a Crisis Receiving Center in Lewiston.

The center will offer short term intervention for teens and adults who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis. It's not a residential program, but it will be open 24/7 and use a home-like "Living Room" model that aims to reduce stigma and trauma for people in crisis, said Angela Blier, director of adult outpatient and community services for Spurwink in Lewiston.

"They can stay for up to 23 hours and work with peers and crisis workers and clinicians to help either connect them with new resources or connect them with their existing resources," Blier said.

Spurwink opened the state's first Crisis Receiving Center in Portland three years ago. The nonprofit says that program has served more than 2,400 people and reduced emergency department visits and law enforcement intervention for people in crisis.

One of the goals of the Mills administration is to establish a statewide network of Crisis Receiving Centers.

The Center in Lewiston is expected to open in May or June 2026.