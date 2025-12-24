Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

CDC warns of possible link between Salmonella outbreak, raw oyster consumption

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:15 PM EST
Oysters are inspected by a worker, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Oysters are inspected by a worker, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning of a Salmonella outbreak that may be linked to contaminated oysters.

As of Tuesday, 64 people in 22 states, including one in Maine, have been infected. But the CDC said there are likely more cases linked to the outbreak.

Of the 44 cases with information available, 20 patients were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said many reported eating raw oysters. The agency is working to identify the source of the oysters.
Health
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion