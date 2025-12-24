CDC warns of possible link between Salmonella outbreak, raw oyster consumption

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning of a Salmonella outbreak that may be linked to contaminated oysters.

As of Tuesday, 64 people in 22 states, including one in Maine, have been infected. But the CDC said there are likely more cases linked to the outbreak.

Of the 44 cases with information available, 20 patients were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said many reported eating raw oysters. The agency is working to identify the source of the oysters.