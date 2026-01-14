Castine primary care practice to close next month

Northern Light Health is closing its primary care practice in Castine on February 27, citing staffing issues, shrinking numbers of patients per doctor, and high operating costs.

All four staff members as well as the practice's sole medical provider will be offered positions at Northern Light's primary care practice in Blue Hill, roughly 30 minutes away.

“We carefully considered all of our options before making this decision but ultimately found that combining the practices is necessary to best support long term access to high quality, coordinated primary care for all of our patients," said John Ronan, president of Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital. "We are focused on ensuring a smooth transition for our Castine patients.”

Officials say Castine staff will contact patients directly to help them to transition to Blue Hill or another provider.

It's the latest primary practice to close in Maine. Earlier this month, Central Maine Healthcare announced it would permanently shutter its Gray Family Health Center in March.