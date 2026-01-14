Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Data breach last year at Central Maine Healthcare affected more than 145,000

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:47 PM EST
Central Maine Medical Center is seen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Central Maine Medical Center is seen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine.

More than 145,000 people — including roughly 138,000 Mainers — were affected by a data breach at Central Maine Healthcare last year.

That's much higher than the eight people that the Lewiston-based healthcare system originally reported to the Maine Attorney General's office.

According to a notice on Central Maine Healthcare's website, the data breach was discovered last June. An unauthorized third party accessed patient information, which my have included names, dates of birth, treatment information, and Social Security numbers.

The health system says it's notified all patients whose data may have been involved in the incident.

Earlier this month, the parent company of St. Mary's Health System in Lewiston also notified the state that 478,000 people were affected by a data breach last spring, higher than the 8,000 initially reported.
Central Maine Healthcare data breach
Patty Wight
