Data breach last year at Central Maine Healthcare affected more than 145,000

More than 145,000 people — including roughly 138,000 Mainers — were affected by a data breach at Central Maine Healthcare last year.

That's much higher than the eight people that the Lewiston-based healthcare system originally reported to the Maine Attorney General's office.

According to a notice on Central Maine Healthcare's website, the data breach was discovered last June. An unauthorized third party accessed patient information, which my have included names, dates of birth, treatment information, and Social Security numbers.

The health system says it's notified all patients whose data may have been involved in the incident.

Earlier this month, the parent company of St. Mary's Health System in Lewiston also notified the state that 478,000 people were affected by a data breach last spring, higher than the 8,000 initially reported.