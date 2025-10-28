Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Report finds strong economic integration for Maine's immigrant population, with some exceptions

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
Pulcherie Mpamissa, originally from the Republic of the Congo, was among 28 people to become U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Portland on Friday, June 27th, 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
A naturalization ceremony in Portland on Friday, June 27, 2025. A new report finds half of Maine's immigrant population are naturalized citizens.

Maine's immigrant population is on the whole relatively stable and well integrated.

That's the conclusion of a new report by the Migration Policy Institute, a national, nonpartisan think tank. It found that nearly 75% of immigrants in Maine are either green card holders or naturalized citizens, and about half have lived in the state for 20 years or more.

Pulling largely on Census data, the report says that about 75% are proficient in English, and about two thirds own homes.

Co-author Valerie Lacarte says that reflects the state's longstanding Canadian, European, Asian, and African communities.

"Overall, the immigrant community in Maine is fairly well integrated and well settled," Lacarte said.

On the other hand, Lacarte said newer arrivals, mainly from Africa and Latin America, face more acute struggles with affordable housing, transportation, and language proficiency.

"That has been perhaps the most visible aspect of the immigrant community in Maine," she said. "But it's not what is representative of the overall immigrant community."

Lacarte says the Institute decided to focus on Maine as a case study on what integration looks like in a state with a relatively small immigrant community. The report estimates that there are about 53,000 immigrants in Maine, which equates to roughly roughly 4% of the state's population.
