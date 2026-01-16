Lewiston officials field questions over ICE rumors

Lewiston residents packed IFKA Community Services Thursday night to raise concerns over reports federal immigration enforcement would ramp up its presence in Maine next week.

While still unconfirmed, Gov. Janet Mills and other Maine lawmakers released statements this week saying they are preparing for the operation.

The meeting was originally planned to be a Q&A with Lewiston's newly appointed police chief Carly Conley. However, the questions quickly shifted from policing to how Somali Americans should interact with federal agents should they come to Lewiston.

Translators were present to help some Somali residents ask questions.

Rukia Ibrahim said she's concerned about sending her children, who were born in the U.S, to school for fear they may be detained.

" We know that the city is working hard to support us. And I know there are community organizations that are also working to support us," she said while being translated by Ifraax Saciid-Ciise. "But at the same time, we cannot help but to feel fear."

Chief Conley said Lewiston Police do not enforce federal law and that her department is committed to forming relationships with the city's immigrant communities.

City officials, including Mayor Carl Sheline distributed pamphlets on individual rights if federal immigration enforcement agents show up to a residence or in a public space.

Michael Livingston Members of Lewiston' Somali American community ask city officials about rumors federal immigration enforcement will ramp up in the coming days.

"I urge residents and businesses to know their rights and have a plan of action if ICE stops them in the street, visits their home, or visits their business," Sheline said in a statement Wednesday. "As a reminder, Lewiston Police do not enforce federal law. I understand that this is an unsettling time for many of our residents. Lewiston is a strong city and we care about our community and each other. Please check on your neighbors and stay safe."

The rumors come more than a week after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis, sparking nation-wide protests.

While less than Minneapolis, both Lewiston and Portland are home to Maine's largest communities of Somali immigrants — a population that President Donald Trump called "garbage" in recent weeks.

Many residents asked how the city plans to protect Lewiston's immigrants, Conley said while her department has no obligation to assist ICE, it does have "limitations" in how it interacts with federal officials.

"While we empathize with some of the fears and concerns with members of the community, we're hopeful that things go smoothly and fear doesn't necessarily follow through," she said.