© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch Season 3 Episodes from High School Quiz Show Maine (2019)

Maine Public
Published February 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
1 of 19
2 of 19
3 of 19
4 of 19
5 of 19
6 of 19
7 of 19
8 of 19
9 of 19
10 of 19
11 of 19
12 of 19
13 of 19
14 of 19
15 of 19
16 of 19
17 of 19
18 of 19
19 of 19

Each episode will be available below shortly after the initial episode broadcast.

Season 3 of High School Quiz Show: Maine features 16 schools from across Maine battling for the $1,000 prize and to go on to compete in the first High School Quiz Show Invitational against the champions of WGBH’s High School Quiz Show, Rhode Island PBS’ High School Quiz Show: Rhode Island and New Hampshire PBS’ Granite State Challenge.

S3_W13_HS_Quiz_Show_Bracket.jpg

Download the PDF version of the bracket.

Loading...

Related Content
Congratulations to the Season 1 Champion Marshwood and Runner-up Cape Elizabeth
  1. Watch Season 1 Episodes from High School Quiz Show Maine (2017)
  2. Watch Season 2 Episodes from High School Quiz Show Maine (2018)
  3. High School Quiz Show Competition Rules