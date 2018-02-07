Watch Season 2 Episodes from High School Quiz Show Maine (2018)

Each episode will be available below shortly after the initial episode broadcast.

Season 2 of High School Quiz Show: Maine features 16 schools from across Maine battling for the $1,000 prize and to go on to compete in the first High School Quiz Show Invitational against the champions of WGBH’s High School Quiz Show, Rhode Island PBS’ High School Quiz Show: Rhode Island and New Hampshire PBS’ Granite State Challenge.

Download the PDF version of the bracket.