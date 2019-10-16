Sunday, October 27 at 7:00 pm

Malcolm Gladwell

In Conversation with Al Letson

Malcolm Gladwell is a staff writer for the New Yorker and has written numerous books at the intersection of sociology, economics, and behavorial science. Gladwell has now brought his passion for storytelling to the world of podcasting with two projects: the music podcast “Broken Record”, and “Revisionist History”, which reexamines the past and asks whether we got it right the first time. He came to the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco on September 19, 2019 to talk with Al Letson about the surprising lessons in his newest book “Talking to Strangers.”

To listen to the audio of “Malcolm Gladwell” on City Arts & Lectures online, please click HERE.