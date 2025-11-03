Maine Public Fall Fundraiser 2025 Giveaway Rules and Regulations

Maine Public Giveaway Contest Rules

Eligibility: This sweepstakes is open to all legal residents of the United States 18 years of age or older, except: (a) residents of Rhode Island, New York and Florida (unless residents of these excluded states also have a valid Maine residential address); and (b) officers, directors, trustees and employees of (i) Maine Public, (ii) PBS, (iii) NPR, (iv) PBS and NPR member stations, and (v) corporate underwriters of Maine Public, and members of their respective households and immediate family members. Compliance with the eligibility requirements will be determined solely by Maine Public. All Federal, State and local laws and regulations apply. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

Sweepstakes Period: Begins Monday November 3, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. ET and ends on Monday November 17, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Sweepstakes period will be strictly adhered to.

Entries: All eligible persons will be automatically entered in the sweepstakes. Minimum requirements for entry include Full name and valid email address. Entries are limited to one per person. Contributing to Maine Public will not improve an individual’s chance of winning.

No Contribution or Purchase Necessary: There is no contribution or purchase required to enter this sweepstakes. By entering, entrant agrees to be bound by the sweepstakes rules.

Participants may enter without making a contribution by sending a postcard with their full contact info to Attn: Curtis Chadbourne, 63 Texas Ave, Bangor ME 04401.

Odds of Winning: Odds of winning are determined by the total number of entries received and cannot be projected. Only one prize will be awarded to any one winner.

Releases: Maine Public may use each winner’s name, address, and likeness without compensation in advertising or otherwise, and is released from any and all liability arising out of anyone’s participation in this sweepstakes, including the preparation and release of any information relating to any person’s participation in the sweepstakes, and all matters relating to any person’s acceptance and use of any prize.

By participating in the sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to release and hold Maine Public and its trustees, employees and agents, and all prize suppliers harmless from any and all losses, damages, rights, claims, and actions of any kind in connection with the sweepstakes, or resulting from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize, including, without limitation, personal injuries, death, and property damage.

By participating in the giveaway, entrants agree to grant Road Scholar the right to use their names, likenesses and testimonials for advertising and promotional purposes without any additional compensation or permission.

For Additional Information: This sweepstakes is sponsored by and promoted by Maine Public. For further details, please contact Curtis Chadbourne at cchadbourne@mainepublic.org or send a mail inquiry to Curtis Chadbourne at 63 Texas Ave. Bangor ME 04401.

Road Scholar Terms & Conditions:

Prize: Road Scholar will award one prize, each a “Grand Prize,” consisting of the following program for two people traveling and staying together in a double-occupancy room and economy airfare from a major gateway airport: Independent Prague: Architecture & The Arts ($6,600 value). Costs of attending the program beyond those included in the program’s price and round-trip airfare are the responsibility of the winner.

The Grand Prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash, except that the winner may elect to receive the value of their prize in the form of a voucher to apply to a different Road Scholar program. Road Scholar reserves the right to substitute a Grand Prize with an item of equal or greater value in the event that Grand Prize program becomes unavailable for any reason.

Winner Selection, Notification & Use of Prize: The Grand Prize winner will be selected at random from all the entries received. The Grand Prize winner will be notified via email or phone within ten (10) business days after the end of the giveaway period. The Grand Prize program, or alternative program if elected, must be attended within two years of being notified as a winner. Prizes or vouchers not used by the second anniversary of being notified a winner will expire.

General Conditions: Road Scholar reserves the right to disqualify any participant found to be in violation of these terms and conditions or involved in fraudulent activities. Road Scholar is not responsible for any technical malfunctions, errors or delays that may occur during the giveaway period.

Additional Conditions: Please note that trip details are subject to change. The prize winner and their travel companion must travel together on the same itinerary and are solely responsible for obtaining all necessary travel documents, including valid passports. Reservations must be booked at least ninety (90) days prior to departure directly through a Road Scholar representative and cannot be combined with any other external offers. The actual value of the trip may fluctuate based on travel dates, space, and availability; any difference between the actual value and the stated prize value will not be compensated in cash or voucher. Participation is contingent upon the winner's agreement to Road Scholar’s comprehensive Terms and Conditions, found at roadscholar.org/Terms-Conditions.

Should the winner cancel after confirming reservations, the prize will be forfeited without substitution or credit. The winner may also be responsible for departure fees, as well as federal, state, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges due at the time of reservation. The trip does not include trip insurance. Optional trip protection plans, room supplements, incidentals, passenger tariffs or duties, airline fees, surcharges, airport fees, service or facility charges, personal expenses (e.g., alcoholic beverages, spa services, internet usage), security fees, additional costs for flights from non-Gateway airports, business class upgrades, and any other add-ons, all of which must be covered by the travelers. Any modifications made to the reservation after booking will be at the participant's expense.

Should a Participant elect to travel solo, any remaining value of a promotional giveaway or credit designated for a second participant shall be forfeited. Furthermore, the provision of solo accommodation for the selected Program shall be subject to the sole discretion and available inventory of Road Scholar.

Release and Indemnification: By participating in the giveaway, participants agree to release and hold harmless Road Scholar, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability arising from their participation in the giveaway or acceptance and use of the prize.

Road Scholar reserves the right to make changes to these terms and conditions without prior notice.

By participating in this sweepstakes you agree to adhere to the rules, regulations, terms, and conditions outlined above.