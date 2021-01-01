The Maine Public Passport library features episodes from popular programs, including American Experience, American Masters, Antiques Roadshow, Nature, NOVA, and Masterpiece. Passport includes the acclaimed arts, science, history, and lifestyle programs you love from PBS.

NEW! Canadians Can Now Enjoy a Maine Public Passport!

With an annual gift or recurring monthly donation, Canadian viewers can now obtain a PBS Passport Membership and stream acclaimed PBS content on demand. For more information, please read this specially created resource.

There are two ways to qualify for Passport:



Make an annual donation of $60 or more. Become an Evergreen Friend with an on-going monthly donation of $5/month or more.

Maine Public Passport content is identified by this distinctive icon:

If you have questions about Passport, visit the PBS Help site. You can check the frequently asked questions or search for additional information. You can also read Maine Public Passport: Frequently Asked Questions.

Questions about your current Passport account?

The Passport Lookup Tool can help you find the status of your Passport activation. Enter the email address you provided to Maine Public and click the blue " Look Up My Account " button to search for your Passport benefit.

For additional help call the Membership Department at 1.800.884.1717 ext. 1201 or email membership@mainepublic.org.