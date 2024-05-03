Lewiston bowling alley reopens 6 months after mass shooting

11 of 20 — EDITED PHOTOS/Just-In-Time-reopen_10.jpg

Tom Giberti has worked at Just-In-Time Recreation in various roles for more than 20 years. He was shot multiple times in the legs on Oct. 25, 2023 when a gunman opened fire at the bowling alley. He helped multiple children escape that night.

Esta Pratt-Kielley/Maine Public