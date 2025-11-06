2 girls missing from Topsham elementary school playground

Two seven-year-old girls have gone missing from an elementary school playground this morning in Topsham.

Officials with MSAD 75 said both girls are second-graders at Woodside Elementary School.

Sofia Garza was last seen wearing a white furry jacket, according to the Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency. Olivia Burch was last seen wearing a blue LL Bean jacket. Both girls both have brown hair and brown eyes, and were last seen leaving the school's playground on foot around 10:45 a.m., according to county EMA officials.

School officials said the Topsham Police Department is actively searching for the girls, and the district is working with law enforcement to make sure students are safe and informed.

Anyone with information about the students' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Topsham Police Department at 207-725-4337; Woodside Elementary School at 207-798-3688; or Sagadahoc County dispatchers at 207-443-9711.