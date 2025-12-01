Lewiston warming center begins around-the-clock service

A new 24/7 warming center opened its doors this week just in time for the first winter storm of the season. Located at 70 Horton St. in Lewiston, the Alter L/A Emergency Warming Center can shelter up to 100 people.

While anyone can use the space to get warm during the winter months, the nonprofit Kaydenz Kitchen has plans to launch a 24-hour homeless shelter at the same location sometime in 2026.

Administrative Director Linda Scott said Androscoggin County's first low-barrier shelter will not eliminate homelessness in the area, but could make a significant difference by providing around-the-clock services.

"We're currently working with an architect," Scott said. "We need to build out a kitchen, showers, and laundry facility. We want to have everything available when we open up as a shelter with 40 beds to start."

Dan Brennan is director at Maine State Housing Authority, which awarded Kaydenz Kitchen $2.5 million last year as part of a grant program to build long-term solutions to tackle homelessness.

"This is a big deal for Lewiston," Brennan said. "We're happy to support that community and help those that are in need."

The project also saw support from the cities of Lewiston and Auburn.

In October, a fire destroyed the nonprofit's old location and food pantry on Lincoln Street. The food pantry was moved to the YWCA Central Maine facility at 130 East Ave. in Lewiston.

Michael Livingston The Alter L/A Emergency Warming Center Managing Director Tonya Sands (left) and Administrative Director Linda Scott.

"I think, for the most part, people are just incredibly happy we're here," said Tonya Sands, managing director of the Alter L/A warming center. "They're thanking us all day and all night for what we're doing."

The center is accepting donations of food items and winter gear such as gloves, socks, coats and hats.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will hover below freezing this week for much of the state. Central Maine could see over 6 inches of total snow starting Tuesday evening.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency keeps a list of other warming centers throughout the state.