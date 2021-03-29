-
An encampment of homeless people that has occupied Portland's City Hall Plaza for more than two weeks could disperse soon.Leaders say that the protest…
The Portland mayor and a pair of city councilors held a "listening session" Wednesday morning with dozens of the city's homeless population who have…
Daily life has changed drastically as Mainers take steps to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Preparing and maintaining needed services for homeless…
Like many cities in Maine, Bangor has seen a growing number of people who are homeless. The city has limited shelter beds, and the problem is of…
Advocates for people experiencing homelessness are taking precautions as a heat wave is predicted to hit the state this weekend.Boyd Kronholm, executive…
Activists sat outside Portland City Hall Friday to draw attention to the needs of homeless residents.Cheryl Harkins, an advocate for Homeless Voices for…
Candidates for Portland City Council took questions on Friday from people who are or have been homeless at a forum by the advocacy group Homeless Voices…
PORTLAND, Maine - Portland officials are searching for another location for a proposed 200-bed homeless shelter that has received pushback from many…