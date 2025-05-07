Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Portland sues DHHS over shelter reimbursement changes

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published May 7, 2025 at 5:53 PM EDT
The new 208-bed Homeless Services Center in Portland which will provide meals, day space, outside space, and wraparound services such as medical, dental, and psychiatric care. It will replace the 154-bed downtown Oxford Street Shelter.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
A 208-bed Homeless Services Center in Portland.

The city of Portland is suing the Maine Department of Health and Human Services over a shelter reimbursement rule that will cut millions of dollars in funding for the state's largest homeless shelter and others around Maine.

For months, Portland has been at odds with DHHS about the rule, which reimburses the city and other shelters around the state using a rental housing standard that provides $44 a night per bed.

Portland said it costs nearly twice as much to operate a shelter bed at the Homeless Services Center, and that the standard DHHS is using doesn't account for the costs of providing emergency services to those experiencing homelessness.

DHHS initiated a year-long review of Portland's general assistance program. It issued a notice of violation to the city saying Portland had been overbilling for shelter reimbursement. Last fall, DHHS initiated a change to the shelter reimbursement rule and argued that it represented routine technical changes that shouldn't require approval by the Legislature.

The lawsuit, however, argues that rules should be considered "major substantive." Portland Mayor Mark Dion said 60% of clients served at the Homeless Services Center last year came from towns outside Portland.

"This is not just an accountant's exercise to reduce the budget," he said. "They're making a decision that has true, life consequences for the residents of Portland and for the people we're trying to serve, on behalf of all these other communities that are either unwilling or unable to meet these needs."

Portland will lose anywhere from $4-$6 million with the reimbursement changes. The city is considering whether it should tap rainy day funds and raise taxes to cover the losses from the new rule, as well as cuts to federal and state funding.

"It's a catastrophic reduction in the fiscal capacity of our shelter system, and we can draw the line to where it might go," Dion said. "If we can't serve everyone, what does that mean for the community's public health and safety?"

The lawsuit, filed in Cumberland County Superior Court, seeks immediate relief and a stay from the DHHS rule. A spokesperson for the department declined to comment, citing active litigation.
Tags
Courts and Crime Mark DionMaine Department of Health and Human Serviceshomeless shelter
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko