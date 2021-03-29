-
The Maine Principals' Association is giving the nod to high school sports. The Association’s Interscholastic Committee voted unanimously Thursday to…
-
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services is offering temporary incentive payments to health care providers who treat children enrolled in…
-
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is sending an additional $10 million in state and federal funds to private nonmedical institutions.DHHS…
-
The Department of Health and Human Services says low-income Mainers will see a boost in food benefits and quicker access to the general assistance program…
-
The deaths of two young children, Marissa Kennedy and Kendall Chick, shocked the state into action in the winter of 2017-2018. Marissa was 10 and Kendall…
-
Opening statements in the trial of Sharon Carrillo were delivered Friday in Waldo County Superior Court in Belfast. Carrillo is the mother charged with…
-
The trial of Sharon Carrillo begins Friday in Waldo County Superior Court. Carrillo is charged with depraved indifference murder for the abuse death of…
-
The Biddeford-based company that lost its MaineCare contract after the death of a client has sent a notice of appeal to the state. Residential and…
-
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services intends to invest almost $2 million dollars in the next two years to address substance abuse issues among…
-
The Maine Department Of Health And Human Services says it is reopening an office in the Calais area.The department announced Thursday that it has signed a…