Maine lawmakers consider substantial funding boost for low-barrier homeless shelters

Maine lawmakers are considering several measures to bolster the financial health of low-barrier homeless shelters.

The system of five privately-run low-barrier shelters is facing an annual deficit of nearly $4 million.

In response, the legislature's housing committee on Tuesday took up a proposal that would boost state shelter funding by $10 million next year. Another would increase reimbursement rates to low-barrier shelters, and also require the state to seek a waiver to access federal Medicaid funds.

Democratic Rep. Amy Roeder said that Bangor's Hope House shelter is already on the brink of closure.

"If Hope House closes, our hospitals , our one remaining shelter, and our warming centers will collapse under the weight of our community's need," she said.

Advocates say that the low-barrier shelters fill in a crucial gap in the state's homeless service system, as they don't require background checks and provide treatment for many residents with mental health challenges and substance use disorder.

