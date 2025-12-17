Oversight panel mulls probing interpreters helping non-citizens get Maine driving permits

The Maine Legislature's Government Oversight Committee is weighing a probe into how interpreters help non-citizens obtain their driver's licenses. Some lawmakers are calling for an investigation after two people were recently killed in separate incidents in Lewiston and New Gloucester.

According to the Secretary of State's office, both of the fatalities involved drivers who were legally present in the U.S. when their license or drivers permit was issued. One of the drivers had his license for more than six years at the time of the crash and the other had his permit for about a week.

While a pair of Republican lawmakers had originally questioned whether the drivers had improperly obtained driving credentials, officials from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles provided the committee a timeline showing both were legally present, verified with the federal verification system and met the federal and state requirements.

Both drivers had temporary legal status. Neither Maine nor federal REAL ID laws require noncitizens to have permanent legal status to obtain driving credentials.

Nevertheless, Wednesday's oversight hearing drew additional questions and allegations that interpreters are helping non-English speaking applicants pass their written exams. Interpreters are allowed to assist non-English speaking applicants during their driving exams, but some lawmakers said whistleblowers at the BMV were prepared to testify under oath that they had witnessed cheating during written exams.

Several Democrats on the committee worried the potential inquiry is influenced by politically-inflamed suspicions about non-white immigrants, but others said the oversight panel should make sure there's no cheating and accountability for interpreters.

The committee requested more information from the BMV and is expected to revisit the matter at a later meeting.