Portland's annual vigil to remember the unhoused who passed this year drew hundreds

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published December 20, 2025 at 4:19 PM EST
Misty, once unhoused herself, lights a candle in memory of her best friend who was homeless and passed away this past year.
1 of 6  — v1misty.jpg
The altar of names and candles to be lit in memory of the unhoused in Portland who perished this past year.
2 of 6  — V5names.jpg
Residents waited in line to read the names of each homeless person lost and light a candle in their memory.
3 of 6  — v6line.jpg
Families attended the memorial vigil.
4 of 6  — v3baby.jpg
Hundreds gathered at First Parish Church in Portland for the vigil.
5 of 6  — v2firstparish.jpg
Musicians played and the choir sang to close the vigil.
6 of 6  — v8.jpg
The annual vigil to remember the unhoused in Portland who died last year drew hundreds to First Parish Church Friday night.

Misty, once unhoused herself, said being homeless is like not being seen or considered whole.

"The longest night of homelessness is sometimes the coldest night as well. Not necessarily due to the cold temperatures but the empty hopeless feeling that homelessness can bring," she said.

Misty lit a candle for her best friend who she said died alone in a shed this past year because she had nowhere to go.

Misty said she was lucky to be alive.

"There were times when I thought I might not survive homelessness. That I too might die on the streets. Unfortunately not everyone has been as lucky as me to make it out alive," she said.

Preble Street reported that 52 unhoused residents in Portland died over the last year on the streets.

Those attending formed a line to read the name of every unhoused person who died this year and light a candle in their memory.

The annual memorial vigil is always held on the longest night before the winter solstice.
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
