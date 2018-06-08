© 2021 Maine Public
Maine

NH Senator To Add Commemorative Letter On Bridge To Time Capsule

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2018 at 6:37 AM EDT

KITTERY, Maine - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is contributing a commemorative letter about the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge to a time capsule.
 
The bridge connects the state to Maine. She'll start at the Kittery, Maine, side on Friday, where she plans to highlight the importance of the bridge as a vital economic link for the region and for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
 
The time capsule will serve as a reflection of life in northern New England in 2018 and will be placed at a later time.
 
Hassan, a Democrat, prioritized construction of the new bridge as New Hampshire governor in the bipartisan 10-year transportation plan signed into law in 2014.

