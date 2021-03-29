-
KITTERY, Maine - Maine and New Hampshire are expected to pay $5 million to a contractor to settle the firm's claim that design deficiencies led to…
KITTERY, Maine - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is contributing a commemorative letter about the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge to a time capsule. The…
Motorists looking to travel across the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge - which will carry the U.S. Route 1 bypass between Kittery, Maine, and Portsmouth,…
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - The U.S. Coast Guard says the Piscataqua River near a bridge under construction connecting New Hampshire and Maine will be closed to…
The Sarah Mildred Long Bridge won’t be reopened to vehicle traffic. A gear failed over the weekend, preventing the bridge from lowering into its proper…
PORTLAND, Maine - A federal report says an oil tanker that crashed into a bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine in 2013 had failed to replace a…
KITTERY, Maine - Construction is starting at an aging bridge that connects New Hampshire and Maine.The 70-year-old Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connects…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine and New Hampshire Departments of Transportation have reached a formal construction agreement with Cianbro Corporation of…