Two Brunswick Football Coaches Have Been Placed On Paid Leave Amidst Allegations Of Hazing And Bullying

The Brunswick School Department has placed two coaches on paid leave amidst allegations of hazing and bullying during a retreat involving the high school football team in August.

Superintendent Phil Potenziano confirmed Monday that he placed Brunswick High School Football Coach Dan Cooper and Assistant Coach Greg Nadeau on "non-disciplinary administrative leave of their coaching responsibilities" after learning new information from an outside investigation. The district brought in a legal counsel on Sept. 8 to investigate the allegations.

"And then since then, we've been completing an investigation," Potenziano said. "Gathering facts. Interviewing staff, students, and completing that, as expeditiously as possible, and hope to have it completely wrapped up by the end of this week."

Nadeau, who is also a teacher, will continue in that capacity.

The district cancelled a football game last week amidst the investigation, and Potenziano says other coaches and administrators are meeting Monday to discuss next steps around practices and future games.

Potenziano says Brunswick High School administrators are offering counseling resources to any students who need it.