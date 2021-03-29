-
Schools and coaches in York County are facing new challenges as they attempt to adapt to fall sports guidelines that will prohibit practices and games in…
-
As Maine schools continue preparations for reopening this fall, some high school athletic programs have already started training. But most local districts…
-
In just the past decade, participation in high school football has fallen by close to 20 percent across the state. That has left many schools facing the…
-
GRAY, Maine (AP) _ A Maine high school varsity football coach has been dismissed after he allegedly instructed his players to taunt an opposing player for…