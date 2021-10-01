© 2021 Maine Public
Brunswick football players removed from the team in response to hazing and bullying allegations

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published October 1, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT

The Brunswick School Department says it has removed multiple players from its high school football team in response to allegations of hazing and harassment.

Superintendent Phil Potenziano said on Friday that some players had been removed from the team because they violated codes of conduct and other school district policies. The steps come after allegations surfaced last month of bullying, hazing and harassment at a team retreat in August.

Two coaches were also suspended from their coaching duties last week.

The superintendent said because the consequences only apply to a small number of student-athletes, administrators determined that the football team could field a full team and resume playing.

"Supporting student-athletes and the general student body through this situation has been our priority, as evidenced by our supportive measures, and continuing to allow the team to play is a supportive measure," Potenziano said.

Potenziano said on Friday afternoon that he had just received the results of an investigation by the district's legal counsel into the allegations and was taking time to "understand its contents."

