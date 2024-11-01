York County trick or treater finds apparent razor in candy
A razor blade was found in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in Waterboro.
A Waterboro child found a razor blade in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.
The York County Sheriff's Office is asking parents to check their children's Halloween candy carefully after a Waterboro trick or treater found an apparent razorblade in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it is investigating the incident that occurred in the Lake Arrowhead community last night.
Law enforcement says it's a reminder for all parents and caregivers across Maine to ensure their children are safe.