York County trick or treater finds apparent razor in candy

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:22 PM EDT
A razor blade was found in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in Waterboro.
1 of 2  — reeses.jpg
A razor blade was found in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in Waterboro.
York County Sheriff
A Waterboro child found a razor blade in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.
2 of 2  — candy2.jpg
A Waterboro child found a razor blade in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.
York County Sheriff

The York County Sheriff's Office is asking parents to check their children's Halloween candy carefully after a Waterboro trick or treater found an apparent razorblade in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it is investigating the incident that occurred in the Lake Arrowhead community last night.

Law enforcement says it's a reminder for all parents and caregivers across Maine to ensure their children are safe.
