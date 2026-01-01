karno@mainepublic.org

Kate joined Maine Public in January 2026 to support Maine Public’s current strategic initiatives, including the relocation of our Portland facility to the site of the former Portland Public Market. She is a longtime public media professional and most recently completed 13 years at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in Washington, D.C. Her final role there was six years as Vice President, Community Service Grants and Station Initiatives, overseeing the annual distribution of more than $350 million to 1,500 public television and radio stations throughout the country. She also led initiatives to help stations improve their public service capabilities. Her public media experience includes 10 years at Maine Public, most of that time as Vice President of Television. Kate has a Master of Public Policy and Management degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Maine system. A Maine native, she lives with her husband in Freeport where they’ve had a home for many years.