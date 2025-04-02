Maine Office of New Americans director resigns months into job

The first director of Maine's Office of New Americans has resigned after three months on the job. In a resignation letter, Tarlan Ahmadov said he was stepping down "due to personal health reasons."

Governor Janet Mills appointed Ahmadov in December to lead the newly-formed office, which is tasked with helping immigrants integrate into the Maine workforce.

But the Armenian Cultural Association of Maine objected to Ahmadov's appointment.

In a letter to Governor Mills in February, the group called for Ahmadov's resignation over "bias and hostility toward Armenians," based on past social media posts and other actions.

Ahmadov is from Azerbaijan, and the two countries have been at war on-and-off for decades over territorial disputes, though there have been recent steps toward a peace agreement.

The Armenian Cultural Association also said Ahmadov facilitated a trip last year for several Maine legislators to Azerbaijan, which included a visit to a contested region between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Ahmadov was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future said in a statement an interim director will be appointed.

For disclosure, Ahmadov sits on Maine Public's board.