Northeastern governors and eastern Canadian premiers meet in Boston to discuss trade

While the G7 summit got underway in Alberta, Canada, Northeastern governors and eastern Canadian premiers converged on Boston Monday to take up trade wars and other issues that threaten to divide them.

The summit focused on building alliances through shared resources and partnerships.

The trade war between Canada and the U.S. was top of mind.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said tariffs on Canadian goods are taking a toll in Maine.

"Tariffs in general are already affecting our very important craft brewing industry. In Maine, 176 craft brewers depend on aluminum and other packaging that come from Canada," Mills said.

Northeast governors also reported that tourism numbers are down 20% to 60% in the wake of President Trump's suggestion that Canada become the 51st state.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said she's not encouraging her constituents to come to the U.S.

"Our economies are so integrated in Canada. When an American loses their job in tourism, that's going to have a ripple effect in Canada. We don't want that. We want a certain person to hear that this is hurting jobs for Americans and hurting their economy," Holt said.

Mills said that she understands the hostility that many Canadians feel toward the U.S. and announced that she will travel to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick next week to try to repair relations.

Moving forward, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said collaboration in key sectors will be good for both Canada and the U.S.

"There are things that are within our control, and we should work together. I think energy and research and always putting the citizen first. That's something we can do. Today has been a reminder for me of the quality of the people and the relationships that we have," Houston said.

On issues such as energy affordability, a reliable power grid and supply chain solutions, leaders on both sides of the border pledged Monday to become stronger by working together.