Wells residents protest police contract with ICE

Protestors spent 12 hours on Sunday in Wells speaking out against ICE and the local police department's contract with federal immigration officials to enforce certain aspects of immigration law.

Rich Nowak is an organizer with Indivisible Team Southern Maine.

"ICE was good 10, 12, 15 years ago when they did the job the way it should be done. Not they're just using gestapo tactics where they don't use a judge or jury, they just put them on a plane and take them away," Nowak said.

The Wells Police Department has paused the contract with ICE and is taking a wait-and-see approach, after two bills were introduced in the state legislature to address the matter. One would restrict how state and local law enforcement work with federal enforcement.

Gov. Janet Mills refused to sign it. Once lawmakers reconvene, she has the option of vetoing it or allowing it to become law without her signature. Lawmakers could also send her a revised version for her consideration. The legislation was among the most contentious of the last session.