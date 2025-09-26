Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Mills reiterates opposition to proposed red flag law

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published September 26, 2025 at 1:31 PM EDT
Gov. Janet Mills speaks with a visitor in her office at the State House, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Gov. Janet Mills speaks with a visitor in her office at the State House, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is reiterating her opposition to Question 2 on the November ballot, a proposal would allow family members to petition a judge to temporarily confiscate firearms from a person deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Mills used a column in the Portland Press Herald to outline her criticism of an extreme risk protection order proposal backed by gun safety advocates.

The governor, a Democrat, argued that the referendum would undermine the so-called yellow flag law she helped craft with a prominent gun rights group in 2019. She also argued that the proposed red flag law could endanger and confuse family members.

Gun safety groups have rejected those claims, noting that more than 20 other states have red flag laws and that the Maine proposal is another tool for family members who don't want to involve police. Police can also use the process to disarm someone deemed dangerous.

Mills has defended Maine's novel yellow flag law ever since it came under scrutiny when it wasn't used to stop a gunman in Lewiston from carrying out the worst mass shooting in state history.

Question 2 is a direct outgrowth of that opposition. Gun safety advocates proposed a citizens initiative when the Democratic controlled legislature declined to advance a red flag bill in the wake of the Lewiston tragedy.
Tags
Politics Gov. Janet Millsgunsred flag
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler
Related Content
Gov. Janet Mills at the Blaine House in Augusta in September.
  1. How Maine's novel 'yellow flag' law endured after the Lewiston mass shooting
  2. Use of Maine's 'yellow flag' law has surged since the Lewiston mass shooting