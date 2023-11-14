Use of Maine's "yellow flag" law has surged since the Lewiston mass shooting

Usage of Maine's "yellow flag" law has surged since last month's mass shooting in Lewiston that left 18 people dead.

Police agencies across the state have invoked Maine's yellow flag law 14 times since Oct. 25 as they sought to temporarily prohibit someone from accessing their guns or other weapons, according to the latest figures from the Attorney General’s office. Those incidents account for 15% of all yellow flag cases during the past three years. And that suggests that either police are more eager to use the law or that there has been an uptick in calls for potentially suicidal or homicidal individuals since the mass shooting. In at least three of the recent cases, the person in question made reference to the Lewiston shooter.

Maine's yellow flag law requires both a medical professional and a judge to agree that the person poses a potential threat to themselves or others. There are questions about why police didn't attempt to apply the law to Robert Card before he shot 31 people in Lewiston, however. Police had been aware for months that family members and fellow Army reservists were concerned about his deteriorating mental health and his access to guns.