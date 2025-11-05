Voters report aggressive behavior at polls over petition to ban trans students from girls sports

The Maine Office of the Secretary of State says they received several complaints from voters and municipalities about aggressive behavior by groups petitioning for a citizen’s initiative at the polls on Tuesday.

The group "Protect Girls Sports" collected signatures for a citizen’s initiative that would restrict transgender students' access to sports and school bathrooms.

EqualityMaine received at least 13 complaints from voters who said they were harassed by petitioners, including yelling and physically blocking people as they were exiting the polls.

Eva Fury said petitioners made comments about their appearance as they walked into their polling location in Portland to vote.

"It just made me really angry about the impact of the petitioners on the larger voting experience," Fury said. "It was a very clear moment of them understanding what it is in the petition that I might disagree with based on how I look. But then audibly making it a space that doesn't feel comfortable for people like me."

In Cumberland, Jill, a voter who asked to use only her middle name to identify her, said a petitioner followed her out to the parking lot yelling at her after she declined to sign the petition.

"I found it very intimidating and upsetting," she said. "It really shook me."

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said aggressive behavior toward people who decline to sign petitions is unacceptable at the polls.

“This included conflicts between individuals with opposing views as well as what was reported as 'aggressive,' 'negative' and 'rude' behavior towards voters who declined to sign petitions," Bellows said. "This behavior is unacceptable in a polling location, even when hot button issues and sincerely held beliefs are involved."

She said the incidents were addressed by election wardens and police officers at some locations.