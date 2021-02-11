CMP Backs Down On Big Costs To Connect Solar Farms To Grid

Central Maine Power says it has found faster and less costly solutions for large solar projects to connect to the power grid.

CMP sent a letter to the Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday, a day after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills called for an investigation. In the letter, CMP says it’s notifying solar farm developers of its “revised approach.”

The state’s largest electric utility warned developers of 18 projects that it had underestimated the cost of infrastructure upgrades needed to connect to the grid. Company officials now say “lower-cost upgrades or the complete elimination of upgrades” may be possible.