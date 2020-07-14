Face Coverings: How Has Mask-Wearing Become So Polarizing & Wha Are Mainers' Attitudes Toward Masks?

The use of face coverings has become a polarizing issue in Maine and nationwide. Now, Governor Mills has issued stricter guidelines for wearing masks in public places. We discuss the many charged issues involving mask-wearing: medical reasons; state guidelines and enforcement; political symbolism; psychological affects; reasons some cannot wear masks; and more.

Guests: Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control

Stephanie Kelley-Romano, associate professor and chair of Rhetoric, Film, and Screen Studies, Bates College

Call-in guests:

Cory King, executive director, Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber of Commerce

Ellen Kajewski, CEO, Eastport Health Care

Atlee Reilly, managing attorney, Disability Rights Maine