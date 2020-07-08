Mills Extends State Of Emergency, Strengthens Face Mask Requirements

  • Henry Wadsworth Longfellow statue is donned with a mask in Portland in April, 2020.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has issued an executive order extending Maine’s state of civil emergency for another 30 days, and mandating that certain businesses require face masks in coastal counties and populous cities.

The order applies to retail stores with more than 50,000 square feet of shopping space, lodging establishments, restaurants, outdoor bars and tasting rooms. The affected areas stretch from York to Hancock counties and include the cities of Bangor, Brewer, Lewiston, Auburn and Augusta.

In a written statement, Mills says wearing face masks may be inconvenient, but “doing so can slow the spread of COVID-19."

Mills already issued a mandate in April requiring individuals to wear face coverings in public places where physical distancing is difficult. The order issued Wednesday is an attempt to strengthen that mandate by requiring businesses to enforce it.

