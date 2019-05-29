Mills Signs State 'Conversion Therapy' Ban

By 15 minutes ago

Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill banning conversion therapy.

Bill sponsor, Rep. Ryan Fecteau, hugs Mills
Credit Mal Leary / Maine Public

With her action on Wednesday, Maine joins 16 states that have banned the practice, which aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Mills said that the law sends "an unequivocal message" to the LGBTQ community that "we stand with you, we support you and we will always defend your right to be who you are."

She called conversion therapy "a harmful, widely discredited practice that has no place in Maine."

Maine's former Republican governor vetoed a similar measure last year, but the bill has gained momentum this year under a Democratic-led Legislature.

Tags: 
conversion therapy

Related Content

House Votes To Ban Conversion Therapy For Maine Children

By May 9, 2019

After more than two hours of debate that at times got emotional, the Maine House passed a measure on Wednesday that would prohibit state-licensed councilors from practicing conversion therapy on minors.

Maine House Sustains LePage's Veto Of 'Conversion Therapy' Ban

By Jul 9, 2018

A bill to prevent therapy aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity has died after the Maine House failed Monday to override GOP Gov. Paul LePage's veto of the legislation.

The measure would have banned so-called "conversion therapy" in Maine. The governor said the ban would be bad public policy and that there is no evidence that any medical professionals in Maine are even using the therapy.