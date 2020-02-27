Proposal To Scrutinize Maine Protective Services Moves Ahead

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's child protection office could face new scrutiny if the state Legislature passes a new oversight proposal.

The state has made reforms to its child protective services since the deaths of two children who were in the system. Four-year-old Kendall Chick died in 2017 and 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy died in 2018.

Democratic State Sen. Bill Diamond of Windham wants to add a legislative commission to review the Maine Office of Child and Family Services and make recommendations to reform the office. The Legislature's Judiciary Committee approved the proposal on Wednesday.