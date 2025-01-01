Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Roland and Mary, A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., January 8 at 9:00 pm
Fri., January 9 at 1:00 am
Sat., January 10 at 2:00 pm
Sun., January 11 at 4:00 pm
Roland and Mary, A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom promotional still

Roland and Mary, A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom explores the lovingly contentious relationship behind legendary Vermont towing company Roland’s Wrecker Service. Set to the stark backdrop of a Vermont winter, filmmaker Dillon Tanner rides along on calls with his camera, as Roland and Mary take an honest look back on the trials of a difficult career, with the unflinching humor and stubborn independence that pulled them through.

This film was produced by Dillon Tanner and DLN Media.