“Can We Talk” – Mental Health Awareness in May from Safe Space Radio/PRX

Thursday, May 2 at 2:00 pm

Apologies

We all make mistakes. Knowing how to mend our relationships is vital to the mental health of our families and communities. This hour-long program is an exploration of apologies: why saying "I'm sorry" can be so difficult—and so powerful. We examine what makes an apology work, and how we can get better at repairing the relationships that matter the most.

Through stories, this show addresses apologies after the #MeToo movement, and the pressure to forgive. It also chronicles the many ways a restorative justice process can change the lives of everyone involved. Host Dr. Anne Hallward combines compelling storytelling with practical expert guidance to give listeners the tools they need to start their own courageous conversations.

In Apologies, journalist Danielle Berrin confronts the man who sexually assaulted her; psychologist Harriet Lerner discusses the cultural pressure to forgive.

About the Series:

“Can We Talk” is a new four-part miniseries for Mental Health Awareness in May. The series includes four hour-long episodes about subjects that are hard to talk about, hosted by Dr. Anne Hallward, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist. Each show combines compelling stories and expert guidance to explore the intersection of mental health and social change, offering listeners practical tools for navigating challenging conversations.

The first season of Can We Talk includes four episodes:

● Apologies – May 2, 2019

● Asking for Help – May 9, 2019

● Loneliness – May 16, 2019

● Talking to White Kids About Race and Racism – May 23, 2019

